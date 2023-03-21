Packers president Mark Murphy 'sworn to secrecy' on Aaron Rodgers trade talks

Aaron Rodgers is still a Green Bay Packer – for now.

Rodgers publicly expressed his desire to join the New York Jets last week after plenty of speculation that both sides were interested. Jets team officials flew out to California to visit Rodgers in early March, according to reports, and the Packers have indicated that they are ready to move on and start the Jordan Love era.

But no trade has been consummated to this point.

While speaking at the Wisconsin Tech Summit at Lambeau Field, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy joked about the ongoing Rodgers trade saga.

"Yeah and you know, we've got no other news really going on," Murphy said, per WLUK-TV Green Bay. "I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets but I'm sworn to secrecy not to say anything."

This is the second time Murphy’s ignited trade speculation this month. At a girls basketball tournament on March 10, Murphy was asked in an interview if there was any chance Rodgers could be back as the Packers starting quarterback.

"Yeah, I mean, unless things don't work out the way we want them,” per WBAY-TV 2 in Green Bay.

On March 15, Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he intends to continue his football career with the Jets.

As we enter late March, the Packers, Jets and Rodgers have revealed their objective, but the waiting game continues.

Murphy has been “sworn to secrecy” at this stage in trade talks, but it's apparent Murphy, Rodgers and the Jets have already disclosed so much already.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers trade news? Packers president/CEO 'sworn to secrecy'