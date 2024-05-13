Packers place rookie OL Trente Jones on reserve/retired

The Packers placed rookie offensive lineman Trente Jones on the reserve/retired list Monday, the team announced.

Green Bay also made official the addition of defensive lineman Spencer Waege, who the Packers claimed off waivers from the 49ers.

The Packers signed Jones as an undrafted rookie out of Michigan, and he participated in the team's rookie minicamp.

Jones was expected to have a chance to make the Packers' roster because of his versatility.

He made only 16 starts in his time in Ann Arbor, with some of those as a sixth offensive lineman. But he started at right tackle in the final three games of Michigan's national title run in 2023, with another six starts at right tackle in his career.

Jones also played left tackle and was projected as a possible guard.

He played 41 games at Michigan, seeing action on 839 snaps in five seasons.