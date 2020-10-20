Packers place CB Parry Nickerson on IR, release WR Kalija Lipscomb from practice squad

The Green Bay Packers made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, including one adjustment to the 53-man roster.

The team placed cornerback Parry Nickerson on injured reserve and released WR Kalija Lipscomb from the practice squad.

Nickerson, who was signed in September, made his season debut for the Packers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, playing just two special teams snaps.

With Nickerson on IR, the Packers now have three open spots on the roster, although one could go to rookie linebacker Kamal Martin (designated to return) and another could go to linebacker James Burgess, who is reportedly being signed by the Packers off of the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

Lipscomb was originally signed to the practice squad last week. He was one of four receivers on the Packers practice squad.