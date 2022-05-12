Packers open home schedule in 2022 with primetime tilt against rival Bears

After traveling to Minnesota to play the Vikings in Week 1, the Green Bay Packers will return to Lambeau Field for the home opener in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

The game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 18. The primetime tilt means the Packers and Bears will face off in primetime for the 17th consecutive season.

This year will mark the fourth straight season that the Packers opened on the road and then returned for the home opener in Week 2.

The last time the Packers opened with back-to-back games against the NFC North was 2020 when Green Bay faced Minnesota on the road in Week 1 and Detroit in the home opener in Week 2.

The Packers haven’t lost to the Bears at Lambeau Field since 2015.

The Packers are a perfect 6-0 against the Bears (3-0 at home) since hiring Matt LaFleur. The average margin of victory at Lambeau Field has been 13 points, including last season’s 15-point win (45-30).

