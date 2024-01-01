The Packers now control their own destiny in chase for NFC playoffs

The Packers headed into their Sunday night battle with Minnesota knowing if they win their final two games of the season, they'll be in the playoffs.

It's a development that transpired thanks to Seattle's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which gave Green Bay an important leg up on the Seahawks. The Packers can do no worse than the No. 7 seed if they win the next two games.

Patrick Taylor, left, and Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers warm up prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 31, 2023.

But if they lose the Vikings, the Packers are done.

Here's what to know:

The Seahawks are in the No. 7 spot for now, but the Green Bay Packers can pass them

Seattle's 27-20 loss to Pittsburgh (with a big assist from University of Wisconsin alumnus Nick Herbig) was a big piece to the puzzle, and a needed one after the Rams won earlier in the day. The Seahawks fell to 8-8, and if the Packers win their final two games to finish 9-8, all Seattle can do is tie the Packers.

Green Bay would have the tiebreaker in that case. The teams haven't squared off head-to-head and would have the same record against NFC conference foes, which is the next tiebreaker in the hierarchy established by the NFL to settle tiebreakers between two teams. They'd also have the same record (3-3) in games featuring common opponents. But next is strength of victory, which favors Green Bay insurmountably.

The Green Bay Packers can still catch the Rams for the No. 6 seed, too

If Green Bay wins out and the Rams lose next week against San Francisco, the Packers can still bypass the Rams on head-to-head tiebreaker and upgrade to the No. 6 seed. San Francisco, however, has clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye and doesn't have much to play for next week. Don't expect to see a full-strength 49ers.

But if the Green Bay Packers lose to the Vikings their playoff hopes are done

A loss to the Vikings would guarantee both the Vikings and Rams finish ahead of the Packers, either on tiebreaker or simply with a better record. That would leave zero open playoff spots in the NFC.

The Packers would be eliminated via head-to-head with Minnesota in any remaining available three-way tiebreaker, too.

What if the Green Bay Packers beat the Vikings and lose to the Bears?

There's still a scenario available to Green Bay in this case. If the Packers lose to the Bears in Week 18, but the Vikings lose to the Lions, the Seahawks lose to the Cardinals and the Falcons beat the Saints, the Packers will still be in as the No. 7 seed.

The Falcons, Bears, Seahawks, Saints and Packers would all be tied at 8-9. The Packers and Falcons would prevail in divisional tiebreakers over their counterparts to compete with Seattle for the No. 7 spot. Even though Atlanta beat Green Bay head-to-head, Seattle hasn't played Atlanta, so head-to-head isn't used here; instead, it's best conference record. Seattle and Green Bay would be tied, but Atlanta would fall behind here and get weeded out. Green Bay would surpass Seattle based on the previous criteria for the No. 7 spot.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Green Bay Packers control destiny in chase for NFC playoffs