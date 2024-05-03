Packers move Alex McGough from QB to WR

The Packers have moved Alex McGough from quarterback to wide receiver.

McGough, 28, spent last season on the team's practice squad as the third quarterback behind Jordan Love and Sean Clifford.

"He's a really athletic guy," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. "He spent a lot of time on the scout team, running receiver routes and he did such a great job. We feel like he's such a talented athlete. Why not give him a chance there?"

The Packers selected Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt in the seventh round, but they did not draft a receiver or sign one in free agency. They do have a crowded wide receiver room, though, with McGough joining Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, Malik Heath, Samori Toure, Grant DuBose and Thyrick Pitts.

McGough, the USFL MVP in 2023, also could help on special teams.

He has never played an NFL regular-season game.