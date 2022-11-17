Packers inactives for Week 11 vs. Titans

The Green Bay Packers made the following players inactive for Thursday night’s showdown against the Tennessee Titans:

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)

LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee)

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)

OL Rasheed Walker (healthy scratch)

OL Luke Tenuta (healthy scratch)

DL Jonathan Ford (healthy scratch)

Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and starting left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) are both active despite being listed as questionable. Neither practiced this week.

The Titans made the following players inactive:

Kicker Randy Bullock

Defensive back Elijah Molden

Safety Amani Hooker

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree

Center Ben Jones

Tight end Kevin Rader

Defensive lineman Naquan Jones

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is active.

The Packers and Titans kick off from Lambeau Field at 7:15 p.m. CT.

