Packers hosted Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie on top 30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers hosted Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie on a top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft.

Amegadjie (6-5, 323) made 14 starts at left tackle and 10 at right guard over the last three seasons. He was a three-time All-Ivy League selection.

A significant quad injury requiring surgery forced Amegadjie to miss the final six games of the 2023 season, the Senior Bowl and the pre-draft process. He did 21 reps on the bench during his pro day but did no other testing.

Amegadjie, 22, allowed zero sacks and only 10 total pressures over the last two seasons. He has 36 1/8″ arms and a wingspan of 85 1/2,” highlighting his incredible length.

Amegadjie is the No. 77 player on the consensus big board. Dane Brugler of The Athletic believes he’ll be a third-round pick.

Why a visit? Amegadjie is a small-school prospect at a premium position and need position for the Packers who is recovering from a major injury and lacks athletic testing.

The Packers recently signed Andre Dillard but will likely need to find a developmental offensive tackle in the 2024 draft.

