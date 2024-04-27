Packers hosted pre-draft visit with South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

One final pre-draft visit to know for Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft: the Green Bay Packers hosted South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler on a top 30 visit ahead of the draft.

Rattler (6-0, 211) started 42 games over five seasons at Oklahoma (2019-21) and South Carolina (2022-23). He completed 68.5 percent of his passes and produced 10,807 passing yards, 77 passing touchdowns and 16 rushing touchdowns while throwing 32 interceptions. His record as a starter was 28-14.

Ratter completed 65.0 percent of his passes during all four seasons as a starter. He three 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 2023.

Rattler was a team captain at South Carolina in 2022 and 2023.

At the combine, Rattler ran the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds, hit 32″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-0 in the broad jump and finished the three-cone drill in 7.21 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score is 4.0 out of 10.0.

Rattler, who is 23 years old, participated at the Senior Bowl. He was the MVP of the Senior Bowl game.

The Packers could see Rattler as the perfect competition quarterback for Sean Clifford as the backup behind Jordan Love. Brian Gutekunst holds eight picks on Day 3.

Rattler is the No. 72 overall player on Dane Brugler’s big board.

