Packers to host top 30 pre-draft visit with Michigan OL Zak Zinter

The Green Bay Packers will host an official top-30 visit with Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter ahead of the 2024 draft, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. Zinter will also visit the Philadelphia Eagles, per Fowler.

Zinter (6-6, 322) started at right guard for the Wolverines each of the last three seasons. As a team captain in 2023, Zinter allowed nothing more than five hurries — no sacks — across 296 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He was named an All-American.

Zinter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection. He finished his collegiate career with 42 career starts.

Zinter suffered a significant leg injury during Michigan’s win over Ohio State last season and missed the Big 10 title game and the College Football Playoff. The injury — a fracture in his leg — required surgery. But Zinter believed, as of late December, that he might be ready to go by rookie minicamps in May.

The Packers have an obvious need on the inside at guard after losing Jon Runyan Jr. in free agency. Zinter is coming off a major injury, which is likely a leading reason why the Packers want him to visit before the 2024 draft.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire