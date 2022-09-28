Packers to honor Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler during Week 11 game vs. Titans

The Green Bay Packers will honor Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler with a special ceremony during the team’s Nov. 17 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Butler, who played 181 games in Green Bay over his NFL career, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in August. His name will be unveiled along the facade of Lambeau Field (next to all of the team’s other Hall of Famers), and the team will celebrate Butler’s playing career at halftime of the primetime contest.

Butler was one of the best safeties of the generation and a vital part of the Packers’ return to glory during the 1990s.

The Packers drafted Butler with the 48th overall pick in 1990. He produced 20.5 sacks and 38 interceptions and helped the Packers to seven playoff appearances, including a win in Super Bowl XXXI and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXII, over a 12-year career.

Butler was selected to four Pro Bowls (1994, 1997-99) and four All-Pro teams (1993, 1996-98) and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

The Nov. 17 game is a Thursday night matchup between the Packers and Titans at Lambeau Field.

