Packers hire Byron Storer as Rich Bisaccia’s assistant special teams coach

The Green Bay Packers have a new assistant special teams coach. The team announced the hiring of Bryon Storer, who has worked with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia for six different seasons as an assistant.

Storer, 37, actually played college football at Cal during the 2003 and 2004 seasons with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback spent the last four seasons as Bisaccia’s assistant on special teams with the Raiders. He also worked with Bisaccia in San Diego with the Chargers (2012) and in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers (2010).

Under Bisaccia and Storer, the Raiders finished 19th (2018), 25th (2019), 16th (2020) and 11th (2021) in Rick Gosselin’s special teams rankings over the last four years.

The Packers are hoping the coaching pair can help improve a group that finished dead last in Gosselin’s rankings last season.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Rayna Stewart, who remains on the staff (at least per the team’s site) after serving one season as Maurice Drayton’s assistant in 2021. He was a quality control assistant on special teams for the Packers in 2019 and 2020 under Shawn Mennenga.

Storer played in 15 games for the Buccaneers over the 2007 and 2008 seasons. He made 11 tackles while playing special teams.

