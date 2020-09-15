Packers are the highest-graded team at PFF after Week 1

No team in the NFL received a higher overall grade from Pro Football Focus during Week 1 of the 2020 season than the Green Bay Packers.

A truly dominant offensive performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener helped power the Packers’ rise to the top after one week.

According to PFF’s grades, not only do the Packers have the highest overall team grade after the first week, but they have the highest-graded offense, highest-graded passing offense and highest-graded pass-blocking team to start the season.

The Packers were the only team to end up in the “elite” category on offense with an overall grade of at least 90.0.

Matt LaFleur’s team gained 522 total yards, picked up 31 first downs and scored 43 points. They also dominated the time of possession battle, holding the ball for almost 42 minutes.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s highest-graded overall quarterback after throwing for 364 yards and four touchdown passes against Mike Zimmer’s defense. Accurate and decisive, Rodgers produced one of the highest-graded games of his career on Sunday.

The Packers also got a huge game from Davante Adams, who caught 14 passes and two scores, and the offensive line – which was shuffled and reshuffled several times due to injuries – didn’t allow a sack. In fact, Rodgers was under pressure on just seven of his dropbacks, and only one offensive lineman – Lucas Patrick – was credited with giving up a pressure.

Overall, the Packers had 12 players grade out at 70.0 or better on offense.

The Packers were so good on offense that a really poor showing from Mike Pettine’s defense didn’t even matter. The Packers ranked 20th in overall defensive grade.

Next up for the Packers is the Detroit Lions, who are the 19th overall team at Pro Football Focus after one week.