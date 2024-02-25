Packers GM Brian Gutekunst to speak at NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday morning

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will be made available to the assembled media at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday morning.

Gutekunst is scheduled to speak at 9:00 a.m. CT at Podium 4 from the Indianapolis Convention Center. He is one of five decision makers who will kick off the media availability on Tuesday morning.

The sessions typically last around 15 minutes at the combine.

Gutekunst, who is preparing for the 2024 NFL draft, will be answering questions for the first time since his end-of-year press conference in January. He will also speak with local media from Green Bay before the appearance.

The Packers have five picks in the top 100 of the 2024 draft and may need one more terrific draft class to go from good to great among NFL contenders.

As was the case last year, coach Matt LaFleur will not be attending the combine. More and more, NFL coaches are deciding to skip the combine.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire