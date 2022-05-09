Packers first-round LB already showing versatility

Confidence is high but not too high for the Green Bay Packers’ first overall pick. Quay Walker is the first off-ball linebacker drafted by the team in the first round since AJ Hawk in 2006, however, those expectations aren’t going to be an issue.

“I don’t want to get above myself,” Walker said after the first day of rookie minicamp. “I just want to keep a level head and stay neutral at all times. I’m learning a new defense, and these are veteran guys I’m playing with, these are grown men, so it’s going to be a little different.”

On the inside, Walker might be trying to stay neutral, but on the football field, he is far from it. During his first practice, he showed every bit of the athleticism that made him the first inside linebacker off the board. According to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com, Walker had the highlight of the day when he intercepted a pass during the coverage period.

Walker was asked to do a lot of things for Georgia’s defense but picking off passes wasn’t one of them.

“I just think it’s (showing) the guy I’m capable of being. I think my ceiling, I never reached that at Georgia,” he said. “A guy my size being so versatile, there’s a whole lot of things you can do with me.”

Walker checked all the physical boxes before arriving in Green Bay. Most people knew of his elite size and speed, but it was confirmed when he ran a blazing 4.52 in the 40 at 6-4, 240 pounds.

No wonder Walker was tasked with rushing the passer and being disruptive in coverage on top of a sideline-to-sideline linebacker. It’s still early, but the Packers are starting to see firsthand how much Walker can do.