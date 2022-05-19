Packers feel confidence growing for WR Amari Rodgers entering Year 2

The Green Bay Packers invested heavily in rebuilding the wide receiver position this offseason, but the team hasn’t forgotten about the potential improvement of second-year receiver Amari Rodgers.

Packers wide receivers coach Jason Vrable said he see Rodgers’ confidence growing substantially entering Year 2.

“He’s taking those steps right now. I feel really good about Amari,” Vrable said Thursday. “(Randall Cobb) bumped me the other day and was like, ‘Yo, you can feel it from him.’ I just smiled. It’s just the start right now.”

Rodgers, the 85th overall pick in the draft last year, played only 103 snaps on offense, handled just five touches (four catches, one rush) and struggled as a returner as a rookie. It was a disappointing start for a player the Packers traded up to get in the third round.

Vrable admitted Rodgers wasn’t good enough to get on the field as a first-year player in 2021, but he also noted how difficult it can be to transition from the pre-draft circuit to competing on an NFL field. Building up his confidence – through “practice and habits” – was priority No. 1 this offseason. The result has been a faster and stronger player who is physically and mentally ready to make a big jump in Year 2.

“Biggest thing we worked on, I talked to him in the offseason, how do you get your confidence? Well, you work and train harder than you ever did,” Vrable said. “So if you were to see him right now, he already looks faster and stronger than he ever did. He’s in the best shape of his life. His mindset is, ‘I’m going to be the No. 1 guy at all three positions.’ He has that going for him. His route-running is already cleaner and crisper. He’s trained an entire offseason.”

An opportunity for playing time will be available for Rodgers after the Packers lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. He’ll be competing with three rookies, including second-round pick Christian Watson, plus a handful of returning players. The Packers think he can play in the slot or at the ‘Z’ spot.

Story continues

Vrable said Rodgers, Juwann Winfree and Malik Taylor look “night and day” better than last year.

“I think it’s all the way they worked in the offseason, the way they understand the playbook, and the way they are flying around out there. It’s a totally different speed. So I feel really good about them right now.”

Playing faster and with more confidence is the key to Rodgers taking a big step in 2022. The former Clemson star is off to a good start.

List