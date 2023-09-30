Packers fan pours beer on Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I lost my Lambeau Leap virginity'

Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrated his first touchdown at Lambeau Field the way most players with a home-field advantage at one of the NFL's most iconic stadiums do - by doing a Lambeau Leap into the crowd.

One Green Bay Packers fan didn't take kindly to St. Brown's gesture and reacted by pouring beer on the Detroit Lions receiver.

Talking to reporters after the Lions' 34-20 win over the Packers late Thursday, St. Brown said he did feel "something wet" during his celebration but had no idea what happened until his girlfriend sent him a video of the incident after the game.

A #Packers fan poured beer on #Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown after he did the Lambeau Leap...



Not a great look.

“I’m going to be honest, I felt something wet, I’m like, 'What is this?'" St. Brown said. "I came in the locker room after and my girlfriend told me, she sent me a video of them pouring beer on me so I just saw it. But I did feel something wet. I’m like, 'I wonder what this is?' I was a little tipsy as I came down."

St. Brown scored the Lions' first touchdown with 8:16 to play in the first quarter, beating cornerback Rasul Douglas on a double move. After diving into the end zone for the score, St. Brown found four Lions fans celebrating in the front row, surrounded by Packers fans, and jumped into their arms.

Television cameras caught a fan behind St. Brown emptying their beer can on the back of the Lions receiver's helmet.

"I lost my Lambeau Leap virginity, so that’s (good)," St. Brown said.

St. Brown finished with a team-high five catches for 56 yards and his touchdown gave the Lions a 7-3 lead they would not relinquish the rest of the night.

The Lions held Green Bay to 1 yard of net offense in the first quarter, 23 yards in the first half and cruised to an easy victory that turned Lambeau Field into Ford Field West by the end of the night.

Thousands of Honolulu blue-clad fans stayed till the final whistle to celebrate the Lions' victory, long after most Packers fans had left the stadium.

DETROIT LIONS GRADES: An A for dominant defensive performance vs. Green Bay Packers

"We got a fan base," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "That’s what you always think of, a player and a coach, you go on the road, man. No matter where I’ve been, the Steelers, the Raiders, all these teams that have these (great fans) and, man, you’re starting to notice it. It’s like, 'Oh, OK, here we go, man.'"

Lions fans also flooded Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium for the Lions' Week 1 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs, serenading the team with chants of, "Let's go Lions," at the end of the game.

An estimated 10,000 Lions fans were at Arrowhead in Week 1, and roughly 15,000 Lions were at Lambeau on Sunday.

"It’s amazing," St. Brown said. "K.C. was like that, last year in Green Bay was like that. So Lions fans, they travel well, we love them."

Said Campbell, "We remember last year, but you look and you see them and once again early in the fourth, late third you can start hearing them. They’re overpowering the stadium. It’s awesome. It’s awesome. You feel like there’s a little piece of home no matter where you go.”

"You feel like there's a little piece of home no matter where you go."#OnePride had Lambeau rocking tonight 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/0cvJpaFzX9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 29, 2023

