Packers expecting QB Aaron Rodgers to start vs. Seahawks

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
In this article:
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he’s expecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to come off the COVID-19 reserve list and be available to start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but the team is still preparing Jordan Love as the backup plan just in case.

Asked if he feels good about Rodgers starting on Sunday, LaFleur provided an affirmative answer but also admitted the team doesn’t know for sure yet.

“Yeah, but you know, a lot of things happen. So just like we told Jordan, you have to be ready to go, and if that’s the route we’ll go, he’ll be ready,” LaFleur said Friday.

Rodgers, who missed last week’s game after testing positive for COVID-19, is eligible to come off the reserve list on Saturday. He has been participating in meetings virtually throughout the week.

Love said he’s preparing as a starter with an understanding that Rodgers will be back in time to start Sunday.

“Obviously, plan is for Aaron to be back on Saturday, so he’ll be going,” Love said.

LaFleur said Love was “locked in” during the week and continues to “get better” while taking the No. 1 reps.

“There’s no substitute for that experience of being in there with the first-string group. So it was beneficial for him,” LaFleur said.

In his first NFL start, Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception during the Packers’ 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Rodgers threw 17 touchdown passes and three interceptions and posted a passer rating of 105.7 during his first eight starts of the 2021 season.

Sunday’s showdown at Lambeau Field is expected to feature the return of both Rodgers and Russell Wilson, who is coming off injured reserve after missing three games with a finger injury on his throwing hand.

List

Packers vs. Seahawks: 5 things to watch and a prediction

