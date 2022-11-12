Packers elevate OLB La’Darius Hamilton, K Ramiz Ahmed from practice squad to gameday roster for Week 10

The Green Bay Packers elevated outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton and kicker Ramiz Ahmed from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 10. The move was announced Saturday, making Hamilton and Ahmed available for Matt LaFleur and the Packers for Sunday’s showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Injuries likely necessitated both elevations.

Hamilton, who was previously elevated in Week 8 against the Bills, will provide depth at outside linebacker after the Packers lost Rashan Gary to a season-ending injury in Detroit. The Packers didn’t activate Tipa Galeai from injured reserve to the 53-man roster, so Hamilton could play important snaps as a top backup on Sunday.

In Buffalo, Hamilton played 14 snaps on defense and 11 more on special teams.

At kicker, veteran Mason Crosby popped up on the injury report this week with a back injury, but he wasn’t given an injury designation and is expected to play. Ahmed, who has been in Green Bay since Aug. 14, would provide insurance in case the injury flares up in-game on Sunday. It’s also possible Ahmed will handle kickoffs to lessen the kicking workload for Crosby.

The Packers did not elevate a receiver from the practice squad or sign Juwann Winfree, possibly suggesting that Amari Rodgers will be available to play. He is currently questionable after being added to the injury report with a new lower-leg injury on Friday. Romeo Doubs has already been ruled out, leaving the Packers with Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Samori Toure as the team’s four healthy receivers.

All teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week. An individual player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times per season, so Hamilton has only one more elevation and Ahmed has two more elevations available this season. On Monday, both will revert back to the practice squad.

Elevations by week

Week 1: WR Juwann Winfree, S Micah Abernathy

Week 2: RB Patrick Taylor

Week 3: WR Juwann Winfree

Week 4: CB Kiondre Thomas

Week 5: None

Week 6: WR Juwann Winfree

Week 7: OLB La’Darius Hamilton

Week 8: S Innis Gaines, OLB Kobe Jones

Week 9: None

Week 10: OLB La’Darius Hamilton, K Ramiz Ahmed

