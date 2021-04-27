Packers draft preview: Another versatile safety could be coveted

Zach Kruse
·3 min read
The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2021 NFL draft with 10 draft picks and a chance to build on a talented roster that finished 13-3 and advanced to the NFC title game for the second straight season in 2020. Like last year, GM Brian Gutekunst has three picks in the top 100 selections and seven Day 3 picks.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview rolls on at safety:

On the roster

Adrian Amos, 27 years old, signed through 2022 – Darnell Savage, 23 years old, signed through 2023 – Will Redmond, 27 years old, signed through 2021 – Vernon Scott, 23 years old, signed through 2023 – Henry Black, 24 years old, signed through 2021 – Innis Gaines, 22 years old, signed through 2023 Notes: Amos restructured his contract to create cap space. It can be safely assumed the Packers will exercise Savage's fifth-year option around this time next year. Raven Greene remains a free agent.

Short term need

Low to moderate. The Packers have two veteran starters and three backups that played snaps on defense last season. But short term need could be higher than expected if the Packers want to find a versatile third safety capable of helping expand the roles of the two starters. Also, with Greene unsigned, the Packers lack a true dime linebacker. In Joe Barry's scheme, the third safety might be close to a starter. It shouldn't be surprising if the Packers target a versatile player at safety in this draft. In fact, doing so may provide more immediate value than taking a cornerback.

Long term need

Low to moderate. In Savage and Amos, the Packers have two young but experienced players that could handle the starting positions at safety for years to come. Amos' contract now has void years starting in 2023, but the Packers could be angling for a new deal over the next two years. Once again, the potential need for a third safety – an increasingly important position in today's NFL – could elevate the position up the priority list. The Packers might like Scott, a seventh-round pick last year, in the role.

Chances of drafting position

Moderate. If the Packers target the position high, it may tell us something important about how Joe Barry wants to configure his secondary and use his safeties. Savage has experience in the slot and could play more snaps there as the "star" defender. Adding another starting-caliber deep safety could free Amos to play more dime linebacker, too. Even if the Packers have different plans, drafting a safety on Day 3 makes sense. It's a versatile position that can be very valuable on special teams.

Depth of draft class

Decent. But it's also pretty weak at the top. There probably isn't a top-10 pick at the position, and the top safeties may even land outside the first round. However, the depth on Day 2 and 3 could be quite good. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has 26 safeties with a draftable grade in the class, but only five in his top 100 players. In terms of options early in the draft, Trevon Moehrig and Jevon Holland look like great fits as the third safety.

Potential options, and last safety drafted

A list of potential options for the Packers at safety in the 2021 NFL draft: – Trevon Moehrig, TCU – Jevon Holland, Oregon – Richie Grant, UCF – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State – Jamar Johnson, Indiana – Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech – James Wiggins, Cincinnati – Trill Williams, Syracuse – Jamien Sherwood, Auburn – Christian Uphoff, Illinois State Last safety drafted by the Packers: Vernon Scott, seventh round, 2020

