Packers decline former UGA DB Eric Stokes’ fifth-year option

The Green Bay Packers have declined the fifth-year option for former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes. Stokes, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is capable of being a starting outside cornerback in the NFL.

However, injuries have disrupted the start to Stokes’ career. Stokes is missing a chance to earn approximately $12.5 million from his fifth-year option. Instead, Stokes is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2024 NFL season.

Packers Wire details Stokes’ extensive injury history.

Stokes has appeared in just 12 games since (his rookie season). He did not get off to a great start in 2022 before injuring both his knee and foot in a Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Stokes was placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his sophomore campaign. In 2023, Stokes began the year on the reserve/physically unable to perform list while he still rehabbed the injury. He returned for Green Bay’s Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos but injured his hamstring after just four special teams snaps. Stokes played in just two games the rest of the season before re-injuring his hamstring and going back on IR.

Packers head coach Matt LeFleur notes that Stokes has recovered from his hamstring injury. Stokes has a lot riding on the 2024 NFL season and needs a healthy campaign to maximize his future earning potential.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Green Bay’s decision to decline Stokes’ fifth year option.

The #Packers are declining the fifth-year option for CB Eric Stokes, source says. The 29th pick in 2021, Stokes played well as a rookie but has battled injuries the past two years. He’s slated for free agency next spring and can make a case for a big payday if he stays healthy. pic.twitter.com/oAjQlCeGfn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 2, 2024

Following the 2024 NFL draft, Green Bay has five former Georgia Bulldogs on its roster.

