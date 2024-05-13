Packers CB Jaire Alexander no longer holds title as NFL’s highest-paid DB

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander no longer holds the title as the NFL’s highest-paid defensive back. Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. claimed the throne from Alexander with a new four-year deal worth $84.1 million with $45 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Alexander’s deal, signed in May of 2022, was worth $84 million over four years, or $21 million per year in new money. Winfield’s deal just barely beats Alexander’s yearly average.

Winfield, 25, was an All-Pro in 2023. He produced six forced fumbles, 6.0 sacks and three interceptions during a highly disruptive and productive season. The 2020 second-round pick is a one-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro and one-time Super Bowl champion.

Alexander’s deal held up exceedingly well considering it took two years for another defensive back to beat it.

Winfield is the NFL’s highest-paid safety, eclipsing Derwin James’ $19 million average.

The Packers signed Xavier McKinney to a four-year deal worth $16.75 million per year. Because Winfield is simply increasing his annual salary from the franchise tag of over $17 million, McKinney remains the fourth-highest paid safety in football.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire