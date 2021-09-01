Packers bringing back QB Kurt Benkert on the practice squad

The Green Bay Packers are returning quarterback Kurt Benkert on the practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Benkert, who was waived on Tuesday, went unclaimed on Wednesday. He will serve as the Packers’ No. 3 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

Benkert signed in Green Bay after a tryout in May. He completed 33 of 48 passes for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He averaged 6.3 yards per attempt and had a passer rating of 75.0.

Benkert, 26, started the team’s second preseason game against the New York Jets and played well in the first half.

The Packers can sign 16 total players to the practice squad.

List