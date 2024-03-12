Packers announce signings of Corey Ballentine, Tyler Davis

The Packers have re-signed cornerback Corey Ballentine and tight end Tyler Davis, the team announced Tuesday.

Ballentine has bounced between the Packers' practice squad and active roster the past two seasons.

He appeared in the final eight games of the 2022 and saw action in a career-best 14 games in 2023, starting six games. Ballentine also appeared in both postseason games last season.

He set career highs in tackles (39), solo tackles (27), passes defensed (seven) and made his first career interception in 2023.

Ballentine entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Giants in 2019. He also has played for the Giants (2019-20), Jets (2020) and Lions (2021) and has spent time with the Falcons and Cardinals.

Davis, a fifth-year player out of Georgia Tech, signed with the Packers off the Colts' practice squad in 2021.

He missed all of last season with a knee injury, but in 2021-22, Davis appeared in 31 regular-season games with one start. He also saw action in one postseason game for Green Bay.

The Jaguars made Davis a sixth-round pick in 2020. He played eight games as a rookie for the Jaguars.

After Jacksonville released him following training camp in 2021, Davis signed to the Colts' practice squad.

In his first three seasons in the NFL, Davis has eight receptions for 61 yards and has posted 15 tackles on special teams.