Here’s the Packers’ 90-man roster to begin 2021 offseason

The Green Bay Packers have a full 90-man roster with the start of OTAs arriving next week. The team added a nine-player draft class, a handful of rookie free agents and a couple of quarterbacks to fill out the roster.

Here’s a position-by-position look at the roster, with rookies in italics:

Quarterback (4)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Jordan Love (10) are shown Monday, August 17, 2020, during training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Players: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Blake Bortles, Kurt Benkert Lowdown: With Rodgers' status up in the air and Love lacking any game experience, the Packers went down a different path and signed Bortles and Benkert as insurance at the game's most important position. For the first time in a long time, the Packers don't have a rookie developmental quarterback on the roster.

Running back (6)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Players: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Dexter Williams, Mike Weber, Patrick Taylor, Kylin Hill Lowdown: Jones and Dillon should dominate touches, while the other four players – including Hill, a seventh-round pick – compete to be the new No. 3 back.

Wide receiver (11)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) against the Tennessee Titans during their football game Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Players: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown, Devin Funchess, Malik Taylor, Reggie Begelton, Juwann Winfree, Chris Blair, Amari Rodgers, Bailey Gaither Lowdown: All the top receivers from last year return, and the Packers are adding a veteran (Funchess) and rookie (Rodgers) to the group.

Tight end (7)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Players: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney, Isaac Nauta, Bronson Kaufusi Lowdown: Arguably the deepest and most versatile position on the roster, with a good mix of veterans and up-and-comers.

Story continues

Offensive line (16)

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Players: David Bakhtiari, Billy Turner, Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, Jon Runyan, Simon Stepaniak, Ben Braden, Yosh Nijman, Zack Johnson, Jake Hanson, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Cole Van Lanen, Jon Dietzen, Coy Cronk, Jacob Capra Lowdown: The Packers return four primary starters from last season, and the position group also has six picks added from the last two draft classes, creating strong competition and depth.

Defensive line (9)

Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Players: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster, Kingsley Keke, Willington Previlon, Anthony Rush, Delontae Scott, T.J. Slaton, Jack Heflin Lowdown: The Packers didn't suffer a big subtraction here, but the only addition from last year's group are a fifth-round pick and an undrafted free agent.

Edge rusher (7)

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Players: Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Randy Ramsey, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Carlo Kemp Lowdown: The Packers are banking on a bounce-back season from Preston Smith, another step of development from Gary and improvement from one of the other young edge rushers.

Inside linebacker (7)

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Players: Krys Barnes, Kamal Martin, Oren Burks, Ty Summers, De'Jon Harris, Ray Wilborn, Isaiah McDuffie Lowdown: The Packers essentially swapped Christian Kirksey, a veteran, for McDuffie, a sixth-round pick, but did nothing more at the position. At least so far.

Cornerback (10)

Cornerbacks Eric Stokes (21) and Shemar Jean-Charles are shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Players: Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson, Ka'dar Hollman, KeiVarae Russell, Stanford Samuels, Kabion Ento, Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles Lowdown: The Packers brought back both King and Sullivan and used two draft picks, including a first-round pick, to fortify the position in the short-term and long-term.

Safety (7)

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Players: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Will Redmond, Henry Black, Vernon Scott, Innis Gaines, Christian Uphoff Lowdown: Don't be surprised if Uphoff challenges for a roster spot this summer. Snaps are available after the Packers didn't bring back Raven Greene.

Specialists (6)

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Players: Mason Crosby, JK Scott, Hunter Bradley, JJ Molson, Ryan Winslow, Joe Fortunato Lowdown: Competition for each spot. The incumbents at punter and long snapper need a strong summer.

1

1