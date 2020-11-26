Packers have 2 players leading their position in early Pro Bowl voting

One is expected, the other is not.

The Green Bay Packers have two leaders at their respective positions in early Pro Bowl voting by fans.

David Bakhtiari, a four-time All-Pro who just signed a historic new contract, is the leading voter getter at offensive tackle for the NFC. No surprise there.

The Packers’ other leader? It isn’t Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams or Jaire Alexander.

Hunter Bradley is currently the leading vote-getter at long snapper.

Who says GM Brian Gutekunst can’t draft Pro Bowl long snappers? Bradley was a seventh-round pick in 2018 and has been the Packers’ long snapper each of the last three seasons.

According to the press release, the Packers have received the fourth-most votes overall.

According to NFL Communications, fans can vote for the 2021 Pro Bowl at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 17.

The leading vote-getters in the NFC at each position:

QB: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

RB: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

FB: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

TE: T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

OT: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

G: Alex Cappa, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

DE: Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

DT: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

OLB: Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

ILB: Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

SS: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

FS: Logan Ryan, New York Giants

P: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

K: Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons

ST: Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks

LS: Hunter Bradley, Green Bay Packers