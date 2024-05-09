Packer boys and girls take eighth at Section 1A True Team Meet

May 8—The Austin boys and girls track and field teams each took eighth place at the Section 1AA True Team Meet in Winona Tuesday.

Chok Bol took second in the 100-meter hurdles for the Packers.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Stewartville 506; 2. Winona 452.5; 3. Pine Island 428; 4. Byron 356; 5. Red Wing 294; 6. Albert Lea 288; 7. PEM 225.5; 8. Austin 199; 9. Kasson-Mantorville 174

100-meter dash: Carter Holt (12th, 11.93); Jamal Faux (15th, 12.30)

200-meter dash: Myles Taylor (ninth, 24.18)

400-meter run: Eric Blust (16th, 59.42)

800-meter run: Jackson Hilkin (13th, 2:15.27)

1600-meter run: Jude Hovland (15th, 5:20.39)

3200-meter run: Thomas Ausmus (fifth, 10:28.50); Jonas Hovland (ninth, 10:57.06)

110-meter hurdles: Alan Obang (fifth, 17.40)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (sixth, 43.71)

4 X 880-meter relay: Austin (fourth, 9:08.93)

Shot put: Coltrane Page (14th, 35-1.75)

Discus: Elijah Kline (10th, 115-11.75)

High jump: Matthew Oldenkamp (13th, 5-1.75); Elijah Kline (14th, 5-1.75)

Long jump: Triumph Ogbeide (13th, 18-1)

Triple jump: Isaiah Cabeen (eighth, 39-6.75)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Byron 492; 2. Winona 451; 3. Pine Island 397; 4. Stewartville 397; 4. Stewartville 381.5; 5. Red Wing 300.5; 6. Kasson-Mantorville 283; 7. PEM 251; 8. Austin 238; 9. Albert Lea 127

100-meter dash: Marie Tolbert (12th, 13.82); Damaris Vega (14th, 14.02)

200-meter dash: Ashley Reyes Garcia (15th, 28.87); Elaine Chumba (16th, 30.55)

400-meter run: Nyaguay Mar (10th, 1:06.53)

800-meter run: Brooke Fisch (14th, 2:41.89); Dori Olana (15th, 2:44)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (fourth, 5:37.90)

3200-meter run: Marissa Shute (fourth, 12:20.03); Grace Vortherms (11th, 12:58.51)

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (second, 16.29); Emily Klapperich (11th, 18.18)

300-meter hurdles: Marie Tolbert (10th, 51.65); Chok Bol (11th, 51.70)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (third, 34-9.75); Mia Maloney (11th, 27-7)

Discus: Laura Bekaert (third, 98-7.5)

High jump: Aggie McKichan (13th, 4-5.75); Duna Oteng (16th, 4-1.75)

Pole vault: Emily Klapperich (fourth, 8-5.75)

Long jump: Nygaguay Mar (13th, 14-1.75); Ashley Reyes Garcia (14th, 13-9.75)

Triple jump: Awille Okey (13th, 30-2.25)