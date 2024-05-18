Pacifica repeats as Southern Section Division 1 softball champion

Garden Grove Pacifica continues to be the No. 1 high school softball program in Southern California.

For the second straight season, the Mariners won the Southern Section Division 1 championship, knocking off top-seeded Orange Lutheran 3-0 in the final at Bill Barber Park in Irvine on Friday night.

Except for a two-game slump in late March, when Pacifica lost consecutive games to Anaheim Canyon and Orange Lutheran, the Mariners (27-2) achieved close to perfection. Those losses helped refocus the team on winning a championship, and the Mariners never were beaten again.

Two runs in the fourth inning off Orange Lutheran ace Brianne Weiss gave Pacifica the edge. The big hit was an RBI double from Kayli Counts. Then UCLA commit Kaniya Bragg homered in the sixth inning.

Pitcher Brynne Nally handled the Lancers' lineup by striking out 11 and giving up just two hits.

Division 4

Paraclete 8, JW North 0: Jamie Sencion was overpowering in the circle, throwing the shutout to give Paraclete the title. She struck out 11 and gave up two hits. Shaylee Scripter had three hits for Paraclete.

Division 6

Ganesha 21, Viewpoint 1: Improving to 22-0, Ganesha cruised to the championship after winning the Division 7 title last season. Kalena Lemus (15-0) struck out 15 and also had a two-run home run. Jayden Tamura finished with three hits and four RBIs. Mikayla Martinez drove in six runs with a grand slam among her three hits.

Division 8

Hesperia Christian 8, Jurupa Valley 7: Sophomore Eden Skinner and Hailey Hoffman each finished with three hits to lead Hesperia Christian to the title.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.