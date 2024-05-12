Pacers dominate Knicks from start to even series at 2-2

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers dominated the New York Knicks Sunday in Game 4 Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, winning 121-89 to even their Eastern Conference series 2-2.

The Pacers are now 5-0 at home during the playoffs this season.

Indiana took control from the start, leading by 20 after one quarter and by 28 at halftime. The most the Pacers led by was 43 points.

Five players scored in double figures for Indiana led by Tyrese Haliburton with 20 points. TJ McConnell added 15, while Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin had 14 points each.

Game 5 is on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

