Pac-12 tries to fend off the vultures, Schiano says the quiet part out loud, Saban doesn't know Zaxby's

Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde kick off this Sunday night podcast rehashing last week's press conference from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, who defiantly attempted to beat back the Big 12 with the proclamation, “No Pac-12 team is joining the Big 12." The guys break down the commissioner's intransigent words from the podium as the vultures seem to be circling for top schools like Washington and Oregon.

Later in the show, Dan & Pat dissect some interesting comments about NIL from Rutgers coach Greg Schiano after taking a deeper look at USC, Stanford & Nebraska ahead of the 2022 season.

Finally, the guys close out the podcast discussing Nick Saban apparently not knowing what a Zaxby's is despite living in the South & the People's Court hears a case about fake violin buskers.

The UCLA Bruins football helmet sits on display at Pac-12 Media Days in Los Angeles last week. (Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

