Pac-12 officially parts ways with commissioner George Kliavkoff

Details about new leadership will be announced next week

George Kliavkoff is out as commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference, the league announced on Friday.

Kliavkoff's last day will be Feb. 29 and the Pac-12's statement, which noted the sides "mututally agreed to part ways," said that "details about new leadership" will be announced next week.

Sources told Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger that Pac-12 deputy commissioner Teresa Gould is expected to take over once Kliavkoff is gone.

Kliavkoff replaced Larry Scott as Pac-12 commissioner in July 2021 after years working in various roles for MGM Resorts International, MLB Advanced Media, and NBCUniversal, and Hearst Communications, among others.

The next Pac-12 commissioner will take over the job as the league's future is in question. Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington are moving to Big 10, while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah head to the Big 12, and Cal and Stanford join the ACC.

Oregon State and Washington State remain and are still assessing their options.

The "Pac-2" has until the fall of 2026 to reach the 8-school minimum in order to be recognized by the NCAA as an FBS conference.