Pac-12 moves to 5-0 in Men’s NCAA Tournament with Colorado win over Florida

The good times just keep coming for the Pac-12 in the NCAA Tournament. Colorado boosted the Pac to 5-0 in the men’s edition of March Madness with a 102-100 win over Florida on a last-second shot by K.J. Simpson.

Buffaloes Wire reacted:

“After Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. drilled a deep 3-pointer to tie Colorado at 100, the junior point guard sunk a baseline jumper with about two seconds left in regulation, giving the Buffaloes a stunning 102-100 first-round upset over the Gators on Friday.

“Colorado is now dancing into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament round of 32, an accomplishment that few would’ve thought likely earlier this season. The No. 10 seed Buffs will face the No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday.”

Gators Wire also had coverage of this game, via decorated sportswriter Pat Dooley, who wrote:

“If I had told you that Florida would score 100 points in its first NCAA Tournament game in three years, you’d have probably taken it.

“Instead, the Gators became one of those moments that make March Madness what it is.”

The Pac-12 keeps earning money for Washington State and Oregon State, who will collect money from Pac-12 NCAA Tournament win units, which continue to accumulate with each March Madness victory.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire