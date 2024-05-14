Pac-12 football announces TV deal for 2024

The two remaining Pac-12 football teams — Oregon State and Washington State — will have their home games broadcast to a national audience.

The partnership will air 11 of the Pac-12's 13 home games on FO or FS1. Unlike typical scheduling, which is announced two weeks before the game, nearly all of the kickoff times will be announced at the start of the season.

In a press release Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Grould said she is thrilled about the partnership.

"Oregon State and Washington State student-athletes deserve this elite stage as they continue competing for the College Football Playoff, and Beaver and Cougar fans have a great opportunity to enjoy their teams' successes."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 makes deal to televise Oregon State, Washington State football