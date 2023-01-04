P.J. Adebawore, Lewis Carter shine brightest at Under-Armour All-American game

The future of Oklahoma Football was on full display Tuesday evening as seven Oklahoma signees took the field in Orlando for the Under-Armour All-American game.

Jackson Arnold, Jaquaize Pettaway, Cayden Green, PJ Adebawore, Jacobe Johnson, Lewis Carter, and Peyton Bowen represented the Crimson & Cream at the all-star event for Team Speed.

Five-star QB Jackson Arnold dominated all week during the practices and earned captain status and was the starter for Team Speed. Arnold was under duress much of the game but threw a dart for a touchdown to Utah WR commit Mikey Matthews. Four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green pancaked an opposing defender which gave Arnold the bit of time he needed to get the pass off.

Arnold showed why he is considered one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation as he ripped off multiple runs via scramble or zone-read. The only blemish for Arnold will be the interception he threw that was tipped by DL Peter Woods of Team Phantom before being intercepted by four-star Texas signee Derek Williams.

Defensively is where the Sooners shined the brightest. Four-star LB signee Lewis Carter and five-star EDGE AdepojuAdebawore were everywhere for Team Speed.

Adebawore recorded a sack and had multiple other pressures while Lewis Carter pressured the quarterback on blitzes and did an excellent job making tackles running sideline to sideline.

Adebawore made a strong case for being the second-best player on the field behind fellow five-star and Clemson signee Peter Woods.

PJ Adebawore with the pressure on 2nd down. Lewis Carter makes the stop on 3rd down.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/pbVFJY30lO — 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) January 3, 2023

On the backend, four-star signee Jacobe Johnson, a homegrown Sooner, had a great rep in coverage.

All in all, it was a nice showing from some of Oklahoma’s stars of tomorrow. Oklahoma has two other commits playing in the All-American bowl in San Antonio. Four-star CB Jasiah Wagoner and four-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho wrapping up the all-star game circuit for Oklahoma’s 2023 class.

Which players signed with the Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class?

