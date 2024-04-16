Ozzie Albies put on injured list by Atlanta Braves with broken right big toe

With the bases loaded, Atlanta Braves batter Ozzie Albies, right, is hit in the foot by a pitch in front of Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz, left, allowing the Braves' second run during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Second baseman Ozzie Albies was put on the 10-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday because of a broken right big toe.

Albies was hit on his foot by a curveball from Houston rookie Spencer Arrighetti in the second inning of Atlanta's 6-1 win on Monday night. Albies remained in the game and went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Atlanta said Tuesday that X-rays revealed the fracture.

A 27-year-old three-time All-Star, Albies is hitting .317 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Atlanta selected the contract of infielder David Fletcher from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Luis Guillorme was in the lineup at second base and hitting eighth on Tuesday night.

