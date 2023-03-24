The Owls do it again! FAU, KT Harrell heading to Elite Eight after upset of Tennessee

Auburn basketball’s chance at a national championship may be over, but there is still one representative in the hunt.

KT Harrell, who played guard for the Tigers from 2013-15 and later served on Bruce Pearl’s staff at Auburn, is heading to the Elite Eight as a member of the Florida Atlantic coaching staff after the No. 9 seed Owls upset the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers, 62-55, at Madison Square Garden in New York City in the East Region semi-final.

The Owls trailed Tennessee, 27-22 at halftime, but would go on to outscore the Volunteers, 40-38, in the second half to seal the upset. FAU had three players reach double-figures in points, led by Johnell Davis’ 15-point outing.

The Owls won the Conference USA tournament to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, and upset No. 8 seed Memphis in the first round, 66-65, then ended Farleigh Dickenson’s cinderella run by defeating the Knights, 78-70, to advance to the Sweet 16.

Florida Atlantic will now shift its focus to Kansas State, who defeated Michigan State, 98-90 in overtime on Thursday for a chance to advance to the Final Four. Tipoff between the Owls and Wildcats is set for 5:09 p.m. CT on TBS.

