Overlooked free agent WR suggested as fit for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have a rather pressing need at wide receiver when taking into account the loss of Tyler Boyd and the long-term question mark around Tee Higgins.

As such, it’s becoming increasingly popular to see the Bengals taking a wide receiver in a mock draft or even adding a free agent.

One such example of this is Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder suggesting that veteran D.J. Chark Jr. is a fit for the Bengals:

To be honest, the Bengals have a pretty good roster where there isn’t much room for an outsider to come in and start right away. So, adding Chark would be a move to see if he can potentially replace Tee Higgins next season. The 2019 Pro Bowler isn’t the same player he used to be, but he is coming off back-to-back 500-yard campaigns.

Chark, yet another LSU wideout, spent last season in Carolina and over 15 games caught 35 passes for 525 yards and five scores. He’s been unable to reach the heights of his 2019 campaign (73 catches, 1,008 yards and eight scores) and had problems staying healthy.

Still, Chark is the type of veteran the Bengals might look to add over the spring. Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones aren’t locks to contribute full time and the team would like more speed from the slot than what Boyd offered.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire