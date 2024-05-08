OVC Player of the Year leading EIU Softball to postseason run

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Newly minted OVC Player of the Year Kendall Grover has a routine that works, and ahead of conference championships, that routine is not changing a bit.

A Slim Jim has become the key to success for the Eastern Illinois third baseman. Right after batting practice before every game, Grover grabs a beef stick from the team trainer for good luck. The superstition started last year when the then-freshman hit a home run, and has proven to work in favor of Grover and the Panthers.

“I just get ready the same way, my everyday routine. I do the same thing every morning,” said Grover.

The @EIU_Softball team dominated the @OVCSports Awards with @CoachArchibald named Coach of the Year

Kendall Grover – co-Player of the Year

McKenzie Oslanzi – Freshman of the Year

Rachel Kaufman / Jadin Justman 1st team

Karson Davey 2nd team



Awards🥎⬇️👀https://t.co/C2w1YtCXov pic.twitter.com/JuoR2UxpIT — Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) May 8, 2024

After winning OVC Freshman of the Year last season, the first in Panther program history to do so, her game has only grown. She moved into the leadoff spot and paced EIU at the plate with a .354 average, 45 RBI, 19 stolen bases and a league-leading nine home runs.

“As great as her freshman year was, her sophomore year’s been better,” said Panther head coach Tara Archibald. “Kendall’s a competitor, that’s just who she is, she works really hard and she wants to be better every single day.”

All eyes will be on Grover and the Panthers at the OVC Tournament this weekend. After winning the regular season title, EIU is the top seed, and the defending champs know the target will be on their backs if they want to return to the NCAA tournament for the second straight year.

“There’s always pressure but I think it’s good pressure that prepares us for the big games like this so if we put pressure on ourselves in practice, it won’t be a big deal in the games,” said Grover.

The OVC Tournament begins Thursday afternoon in Peoria.

