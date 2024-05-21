'An outstanding season from management, players & fans'

[BBC]

It was fitting that in a season where all our league meetings with Dundee ended in draws the final game was once again a stalemate.

The match was a chance for some fringe players to get a runout and even with a weaker team we still could've ended the season with a win.

We rattled the woodwork twice in the second half although we had to rely on a Luke McCowan penalty miss to salvage a point.

Once again Killie fans travelled in great numbers to pay tribute to the team and to flood Dens Park with inflatables.

It's been an outstanding season from management and players alike and McInnes rightly won the manager of the year award for the improvement in his team.

A year ago we were mopping our brows as we narrowly avoided relegation. Fast forward 12 months and the fans are dreaming of European trips to the likes of Ajax and Porto - what an occasion that would be.

The draw for the Europa League is on 19 June and with Scotland playing that night it could be a day to remember.

The management and players have rightly earned huge plaudits but I'd like to highlight how good the Killie fans have been.

The travelling fans especially have been fantastic all season and, with the young '1869' section bringing some youthful energy, it has been a pleasure attending Killie games.

It's nice to think that the next time I see them all again could be in the middle of Amsterdam.

Sandy Armour is editor of the Killie Hippo fanzine.