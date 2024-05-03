OU sports lookahead: OU baseball begins key series with Texas Tech, men's tennis hosts NCAA Regional

May 3—Baseball

at Texas Tech

When: Game 1 on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Game 3 on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Where: Lubbock, Texas

Broadcast: ESPN+

What's at stake: The Sooners are looking to put an end to a three-game losing streak that has seen their three-game lead in the Big 12 standings shrink to one. The Red Raiders have lost eight of their last 12, but have pulled out series wins over West Virginia (a sweep), BYU and Houston this season.

Men's Tennis

at Norman Regional

When: Friday at 1 p.m. (UT Arlington)

Saturday at 1 p.m. (SMU / Stanford )

Where: Headington Family Tennis Center

What's at stake: Oklahoma is coming off its winningest season since 2018 and earned an opportunity to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners have advanced to the second round every season under head coach Nick Crowell. The team that advances out of the Norman Regional will move on to Super Regionals next weekend.

Women's Tennis

at College Station Regional

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. (Arizona)

Sunday at 1 p.m. (Texas A&M / A&M CC)

Where: College Station, Texas

What's at stake: The Sooners are looking to advance to the Super Regionals for the third season in a row.

Track & Field

at Arkansas Twilight

When: Friday starting at 10:45 a.m. (field events)

and 5 p.m. (running events)

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Live results: Flashresults.com

What's at stake: This is the Sooners' final regular season meet of the season before heading to the Big 12 Championship next Thursday. They have 39 athletes competing at the meet including eight that are ranked in the top 16 nationally in their event.