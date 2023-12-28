OU football vs. Arizona: Score, live updates from Sooners-Wildcats in Alamo Bowl
The 12th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners face the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats on Thursday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Here is what you need to know about the Alamo Bowl:
Oklahoma vs. Arizona score in Alamo Bowl
2023 Oklahoma football schedule
Sept. 2: Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0
Sept. 9: Oklahoma 28, SMU 11
Sept. 16: Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17
Sept. 23: Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6
Sept. 30: Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20
Oct. 7: Oklahoma 34, Texas 30
Oct. 21: Oklahoma 31, UCF 29
Oct. 28: Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33
Nov. 4: Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24
Nov. 11: Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 20
Nov. 18: Oklahoma 31, BYU 24
Nov. 24: Oklahoma 69, TCU 45
Dec. 28: Oklahoma vs. Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN (Alamo Bowl)
