OU football to hire ex-Kansas State, Clemson scout as assistant GM, per report

NORMAN — OU football is expected to hire Chuck Lillie as an assistant general manager, SoonerScoop.com reported Monday, filling out its football staff as programs around the country continue to evolve.

Lillie spent the past four seasons as a scouting analyst at Kansas State after five years with Clemson.

A graduate of Clemson with a degree in sports communication, Lillie earned the reputation in the Tigers' program for an understanding of recruiting, and with the Wildcats, he spent much of his time working with director of football recruiting Taylor Braet.

Lillie's role in the Sooners' program is expected to consist of roster building, organization, player evaluations, the transfer portal and NIL, according to SoonerScoop.com. With the Wildcats, he helped the recruiting staff host prospects on campus and assisted with day-to-day and big-picture recruiting plans.

He served as a pro scouting intern with the New York Giants in 2019. He also served as a defensive graduate student intern for Clemson during its undefeated national championship run in 2018 and received his master’s degree in athletic leadership from the school in August 2020.

With the hire, OU's operations staff received a boost the day the spring transfer portal window opened. OU hired Jolie Ale as its director of on-campus recruiting in February.

The Sooners will host a plethora of recruits during their annual spring game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

