OU's Dewey Selmon, OSU's Justin Blackmon elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
Former OU defensive lineman Dewey Selmon and former OSU wide receiver Justin Blackmon were elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Selmon and Blackmon are two of 22 inductees for the 2024 class, which consists of 19 players and three coaches.

Dewey Selmon speaks on Sept. 24, 2022, before a statue honoring him and his brothers, Lee Roy and Lucious, is revealed before a game outside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.
Selmon played for OU from 1972-75 and helped the program win two national championships. He's a two-time All-American, and he finished his college career 302 tackles (24 for loss) and two fumble recoveries.

Selmon joins his late brother, Lee Roy, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988. OU unveiled a statue of the three Selmon brothers — Dewey, Lee Roy and Lucious — outside the northeast entrance of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 23, 2022.

"First of all, a big thank-you to all of my coaches and teammates, and all the players on opposing teams who made this possible," Selmon said in a statement. "I want to also thank the College Football Hall of Fame committee. This is a great blessing and quite humbling for a little kid to come from Eufaula, Oklahoma, (to) play at the University of Oklahoma and now get to go into one of the most prestigious halls in college football.

"I really take it with a whole lot of honor and humility. It brought tears to my eyes. It really did. It's just because of the love of the people. It's not exactly me winning the award. It's the people surrounding the award who felt that way and wanted to do that for me at this time of my life. It's truly a blessing."

Blackmon played for OSU from 2009-11. He's also a two-time All-American, and he caught 253 passes for 3,564 yards and 40 touchdowns throughout his college career.

Blackmon was inducted into Oklahoma State's Hall of Honor on Sept. 15. He ranks second in program history in career receiving touchdowns and third in career receiving yards.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be inducted on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

Which OU football players are in the College Football Hall of Fame?

  • Head coach Bennie Owen: Class of 1951

  • Fullback Claude Reeds: Class of 1961

  • Head coach Bud Wilkinson: Class of 1969

  • Fullback Forest Geyer: Class of 1973

  • Halfback Billy Vessels: Class of 1974

  • End Jim Owens: Class of 1982

  • Halfback Tommy McDonald: Class of 1985

  • End Roland Young: Class of 1986

  • Defensive tackle Lee Roy Selmon: Class of 1988

  • Running back Steve Owens: Class of 1991

  • Tackle Jim Weatherall: Class of 1992

  • Guard J.D. Roberts: Class of 1993

  • Running back Billy Sims: Class of 1995

  • Center Jerry Tubbs: Class of 1996

  • Running back Greg Pruitt: Class of 1999

  • Center Kurt Burris: Class of 2000

  • Head coach Barry Switzer: Class of 2001

  • Tight end Keith Jackson: Class of 2001

  • Middle guard Tony Casillas: Class of 2004

  • Running back Joe Washington: Class of 2005

  • Center Tom Brahaney: Class of 2007

  • Halfback Clendon Thomas: Class of 2011

  • Linebacker Rod Shoate: Class of 2013

  • Linebacker Brian Bosworth: Class of 2015

  • Safety Rickey Dixon: Class of 2019

  • Head coach Bob Stoops: Class of 2021

  • Safety Roy Williams: Class of 2022

  • Defensive lineman Dewey Selmon: Class of 2024

Which Oklahoma State football players are in the College Football Hall of Fame?

  • Halfback Bob Fenimore: Class of 1972

  • Running back Barry Sanders: Class of 2003

  • Running back Thurman Thomas: Class of 2008

  • Defensive tackle Leslie O'Neal: Class of 2020

  • Running back Terry Miller: Class of 2022

  • Wide receiver Justin Blackmon: Class of 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU's Dewey Selmon, OSU's Justin Blackmon make College Football Hall of Fame