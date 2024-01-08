OU's Dewey Selmon, OSU's Justin Blackmon elected to College Football Hall of Fame
Former OU defensive lineman Dewey Selmon and former OSU wide receiver Justin Blackmon were elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.
Selmon and Blackmon are two of 22 inductees for the 2024 class, which consists of 19 players and three coaches.
Selmon played for OU from 1972-75 and helped the program win two national championships. He's a two-time All-American, and he finished his college career 302 tackles (24 for loss) and two fumble recoveries.
Selmon joins his late brother, Lee Roy, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988. OU unveiled a statue of the three Selmon brothers — Dewey, Lee Roy and Lucious — outside the northeast entrance of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 23, 2022.
"First of all, a big thank-you to all of my coaches and teammates, and all the players on opposing teams who made this possible," Selmon said in a statement. "I want to also thank the College Football Hall of Fame committee. This is a great blessing and quite humbling for a little kid to come from Eufaula, Oklahoma, (to) play at the University of Oklahoma and now get to go into one of the most prestigious halls in college football.
"I really take it with a whole lot of honor and humility. It brought tears to my eyes. It really did. It's just because of the love of the people. It's not exactly me winning the award. It's the people surrounding the award who felt that way and wanted to do that for me at this time of my life. It's truly a blessing."
Blackmon played for OSU from 2009-11. He's also a two-time All-American, and he caught 253 passes for 3,564 yards and 40 touchdowns throughout his college career.
Blackmon was inducted into Oklahoma State's Hall of Honor on Sept. 15. He ranks second in program history in career receiving touchdowns and third in career receiving yards.
The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be inducted on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.
Which OU football players are in the College Football Hall of Fame?
Head coach Bennie Owen: Class of 1951
Fullback Claude Reeds: Class of 1961
Head coach Bud Wilkinson: Class of 1969
Fullback Forest Geyer: Class of 1973
Halfback Billy Vessels: Class of 1974
End Jim Owens: Class of 1982
Halfback Tommy McDonald: Class of 1985
End Roland Young: Class of 1986
Defensive tackle Lee Roy Selmon: Class of 1988
Running back Steve Owens: Class of 1991
Tackle Jim Weatherall: Class of 1992
Guard J.D. Roberts: Class of 1993
Running back Billy Sims: Class of 1995
Center Jerry Tubbs: Class of 1996
Running back Greg Pruitt: Class of 1999
Center Kurt Burris: Class of 2000
Head coach Barry Switzer: Class of 2001
Tight end Keith Jackson: Class of 2001
Middle guard Tony Casillas: Class of 2004
Running back Joe Washington: Class of 2005
Center Tom Brahaney: Class of 2007
Halfback Clendon Thomas: Class of 2011
Linebacker Rod Shoate: Class of 2013
Linebacker Brian Bosworth: Class of 2015
Safety Rickey Dixon: Class of 2019
Head coach Bob Stoops: Class of 2021
Safety Roy Williams: Class of 2022
Defensive lineman Dewey Selmon: Class of 2024
Which Oklahoma State football players are in the College Football Hall of Fame?
Halfback Bob Fenimore: Class of 1972
Running back Barry Sanders: Class of 2003
Running back Thurman Thomas: Class of 2008
Defensive tackle Leslie O'Neal: Class of 2020
Running back Terry Miller: Class of 2022
Wide receiver Justin Blackmon: Class of 2024
