OU's Dewey Selmon, OSU's Justin Blackmon elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former OU defensive lineman Dewey Selmon and former OSU wide receiver Justin Blackmon were elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Selmon and Blackmon are two of 22 inductees for the 2024 class, which consists of 19 players and three coaches.

More: Former OU football lineman Sherrone Moore on cusp of championship as Michigan OC

Dewey Selmon speaks on Sept. 24, 2022, before a statue honoring him and his brothers, Lee Roy and Lucious, is revealed before a game outside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Reunion in Baltimore: Mason Rudolph meets with fellow OSU players after record-setting win

Selmon played for OU from 1972-75 and helped the program win two national championships. He's a two-time All-American, and he finished his college career 302 tackles (24 for loss) and two fumble recoveries.

Selmon joins his late brother, Lee Roy, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988. OU unveiled a statue of the three Selmon brothers — Dewey, Lee Roy and Lucious — outside the northeast entrance of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 23, 2022.

"First of all, a big thank-you to all of my coaches and teammates, and all the players on opposing teams who made this possible," Selmon said in a statement. "I want to also thank the College Football Hall of Fame committee. This is a great blessing and quite humbling for a little kid to come from Eufaula, Oklahoma, (to) play at the University of Oklahoma and now get to go into one of the most prestigious halls in college football.

"I really take it with a whole lot of honor and humility. It brought tears to my eyes. It really did. It's just because of the love of the people. It's not exactly me winning the award. It's the people surrounding the award who felt that way and wanted to do that for me at this time of my life. It's truly a blessing."

More: Will Oklahoma State football transfer quarterback Gunnar Gundy start at Ohio?

Blackmon played for OSU from 2009-11. He's also a two-time All-American, and he caught 253 passes for 3,564 yards and 40 touchdowns throughout his college career.

Blackmon was inducted into Oklahoma State's Hall of Honor on Sept. 15. He ranks second in program history in career receiving touchdowns and third in career receiving yards.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be inducted on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

Which OU football players are in the College Football Hall of Fame?

Head coach Bennie Owen: Class of 1951

Fullback Claude Reeds: Class of 1961

Head coach Bud Wilkinson: Class of 1969

Fullback Forest Geyer: Class of 1973

Halfback Billy Vessels: Class of 1974

End Jim Owens: Class of 1982

Halfback Tommy McDonald: Class of 1985

End Roland Young: Class of 1986

Defensive tackle Lee Roy Selmon: Class of 1988

Running back Steve Owens: Class of 1991

Tackle Jim Weatherall: Class of 1992

Guard J.D. Roberts: Class of 1993

Running back Billy Sims: Class of 1995

Center Jerry Tubbs: Class of 1996

Running back Greg Pruitt: Class of 1999

Center Kurt Burris: Class of 2000

Head coach Barry Switzer: Class of 2001

Tight end Keith Jackson: Class of 2001

Middle guard Tony Casillas: Class of 2004

Running back Joe Washington: Class of 2005

Center Tom Brahaney: Class of 2007

Halfback Clendon Thomas: Class of 2011

Linebacker Rod Shoate: Class of 2013

Linebacker Brian Bosworth: Class of 2015

Safety Rickey Dixon: Class of 2019

Head coach Bob Stoops: Class of 2021

Safety Roy Williams: Class of 2022

Defensive lineman Dewey Selmon: Class of 2024

Which Oklahoma State football players are in the College Football Hall of Fame?

Halfback Bob Fenimore: Class of 1972

Running back Barry Sanders: Class of 2003

Running back Thurman Thomas: Class of 2008

Defensive tackle Leslie O'Neal: Class of 2020

Running back Terry Miller: Class of 2022

Wide receiver Justin Blackmon: Class of 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU's Dewey Selmon, OSU's Justin Blackmon make College Football Hall of Fame