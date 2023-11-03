OU football: Carl Albert linebacker Marcus James commits to Sooners' 2025 recruiting class

The Carl Albert to OU pipeline has produced yet another top-notch prospect.

Marcus James announced his commitment to OU on Thursday night, bolstering the Sooners’ recruiting class of 2025. He now joins Titans teammates Kevin Sperry and Xavier Robinson, who also committed to the Sooners earlier this year.

James, who is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, chose OU over a host of offers that included TCU, Texas A&M, OSU and Utah.

He announced he received an offer from OU in May and recently attended the Sooners’ 31-29 home win over UCF on Oct. 21.

Marcus James is pictured at Carl Albert High School in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

His commitment comes 24 hours prior to Carl Albert taking on Piedmont in the final game of the regular season. With a win, the Titans will secure its third undefeated regular season in the last six seasons and its first under third-year head coach Mike Dunn.

Through nine games, James' presence on both sides of the ball has been felt immensely. The junior currently has 64 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and a sack at linebacker while also producing 172 yards and four touchdowns at tight end.

