OU basketball vs. North Carolina: Jumpman Invitational score prediction, scouting report

NORMAN — The No. 7-ranked OU men's basketball team is set to face No. 11 North Carolina at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sooners (10-0) and Tar Heels (7-3) will face off at the Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a part of the Jumpman Invitational.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

OU must contain Armando Bacot

When OU faces North Carolina on Wednesday, it'll be focused on containing Armando Bacot.

The graduate forward has earned an All-ACC first-team selection in each of the past two seasons, and he's playing at a high level once again. Bacot is averaging 15.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

"He’s a tremendous scorer," OU coach Porter Moser said of Bacot on Tuesday. "He’s experienced. He knows how to get angles. He’s quick. ... He’s probably the best big man in the country, arguably. He’s one of them."

Bacot is a post player who excels at getting good positioning on the block.

Once he's in position, he can beat his opponent with strength, footwork and a nice touch around the rim.

It'll be crucial for OU to prevent Bacot from getting good positioning down low Wednesday. If the Sooners fail to do that, they could be in for a long night.

"He’ll come down and he’ll work really hard to get a post-up in transition," Moser said. "So we've got to do our work early with Bacot. Do it early. Don’t do it late. If you’re late on getting in position and working your feet, he’ll pin you. We've got to do our work early on that matchup."

Nov 29, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) is fouled by Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) as he shoots in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It won't really be a neutral environment

When OU faced Arkansas on Dec. 9 in Tulsa for the Crimson & Cardinal Classic, it was hard to tell which fan base showed out more.

The primary color for both programs is a shade of red, and they blended together in the stands of the BOK Center. But there won't be any confusion on Wednesday.

Despite being advertised as a neutral setting, the crowd at the Spectrum Center is sure to consist almost entirely of North Carolina fans. And while OU hasn't played in a true away game this season, Wednesday's matchup will be the closest thing to it.

“You’ve got to embrace it," Moser said. "We know it’s going to be loud. ... That’s what you want. You love college basketball like that."

Fortunately for OU, it added numerous transfers this offseason who know what to expect.

Pittsburgh transfer John Hugley IV faced North Carolina on the road on Feb. 16, 2022. The big man scored 18 points and led the Panthers to a 76-67 victory.

Junior forward Jalon Moore also faced North Carolina on the road twice during his time at Georgia Tech. While he never bested the Tar Heels, he averaged nine points and 3.5 rebounds in those contests.

OU has experience, and it'll look to earn a statement victory in front of what's sure to be a hostile crowd.

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser yells instructions to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Green Bay, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

This is OU's biggest test yet

The Sooners are one of the biggest surprises in college basketball this season.

OU is off to a 10-0 start, and it has good wins over teams such as then-No. 23 USC, Providence and Arkansas. But it'll face its biggest test yet in North Carolina.

North Carolina boasts numerous veterans such as Bacot and RJ Davis, a senior guard who's averaging 21.6 points per game this season. It also has talented youth such as freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau, a former five-star prospect who's averaging a team-high four assists.

North Carolina is No. 37 in the latest NET rankings for a reason. The Tar Heels boast two ranked wins this season, but the Sooners are determined to keep themselves off that list.

"I think there’s no question this group is excited to compete," Moser said. "We’re telling the guys this is another team in our way right now of climbing where we want to go. They have a confident respect for every opponent. No different for Carolina.

"These guys are excited to compete against Carolina tomorrow night on this stage."

OU basketball score prediction vs. North Carolina

This is a good matchup for OU.

It has the speed and athleticism to keep up with a fast-paced North Carolina team. It also has good frontcourt depth with Sam Godwin and Hugley, which will allow it to throw multiple guys at Bacot.

It won't be easy to win in Charlotte. But the Sooners continue to exceed expectations, and they'll find a way to defeat the Tar Heels.

Prediction: OU 79, North Carolina 76

