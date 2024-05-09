Osweiler to hold free camp at Legends July 20

May 8—High school and youth football players should circle July 20 on their calendars — Brock Osweiler is once again coming back to Kalispell to help with the Flathead Braves Football Camp.

The day starts with a Quarterback-Receivers-Tight Ends throwing session for high school athletes from 9-10:30 a.m. at Legends Stadium. Then a youth camp for players in Grades 3-8 will run from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

That will be followed by a "Legends of Flathead at Flathead" tailgate. Braves football coach Caleb Aland aims to have as many former Flathead athletic standouts attend as possible.

It will be open to all the campers, and food will be provided by 406 BBQ and Sweet Peaks Ice Cream.

Osweiler was a standout basketball and football player at Flathead from 2006-08, who then played quarterback at Arizona State University ahead of a 7-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. He retired in 2019.

Corwin Motors stepped in to help with costs so registration, which was originally $15, is free and can be done through at fhsbravesfootball.com: Go to "Schedules" and hit Camp Info.

For more information contact Coach Aland at fhsbravesfootball@gmail.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to show the camp is now free to register.