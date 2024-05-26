Osaka avoids early French Open exit

Naomi Osaka has reached the second round of the French Open for the first time in three years [Getty Images]

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka held off a late charge from Italy's Lucia Bronzetti to avoid a first-round exit at the French Open.

Japan's Osaka came through 6-1 4-6 7-5 for her first victory at Roland Garros in three years.

The victory could have been swifter for Osaka, who led 4-0 in the third set before Bronzetti mounted a late challenge.

The former world number one is playing in just her second major since returning from maternity leave in January.

It has set up a likely second-round meeting with defending champion and heavy title favourite Iga Swiatek, who takes on France's Leolia Jeanjean on Monday.

"It feels really nice to be back and I'm grateful to be here in front of everybody," said Osaka.

Now ranked 134th in the world, Osaka has never advanced past the last 32 at the French Open, while her four Grand Slam triumphs have come on hard courts.

Osaka reeled off five games in a row to wrap up the first set in just 27 minutes on a gusty Court Philippe-Chatrier.

But Bronzetti grew into the match and, after struggling to challenge Osaka's serve throughout the second set, converted a crucial break point at 5-4 to force a decider.

Remarkably, the world number 67 clawed her way back from a double break down in the third before Osaka broke once more to regain her lead and serve out the two hour back-and-forth contest.

The victory marks progress for the 26-year-old, who says she is "embracing clay a lot more" after previously struggling on the surface.