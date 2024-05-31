New Orleans Saints game previews: Week 4 at Atlanta Falcons

Our New Orleans Saints game previews continue with a trip to Georgia for the first showdown against the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons. Does the addition of Cousins make the Falcons as good as some believe? This will be the Saints first opportunity to dispel the narrative.

Not only will the Falcons add a new quarterback, Raheem Morris is also taking over as head coach from Arthur Smith. Smith’s final experience was being blown out by the Saints and getting mad at Dennis Allen about it. Morris comes over from the Los Angeles Rams with a defensive pedigree. He developed the Rams into an efficient red zone defense over the past 3 seasons.

Outside of the signing of Cousins, Atlanta has been very quiet this offseason. The Falcons’ second most attention-grabbing move was drafting Cousins’ replacement, Michael Penix. Signing wide receiver Darnell Moody could a solid, under-the-radar addition on the other side of Drake London. This lends itself to the biggest question of the matchups, will the Saints secondary neutralize the Falcons receiving threats?

The Falcons averaged the 11th-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL (207) in 2024. Drake London didn’t cross the century mark and Kyle Pitts still hasn’t reached the ceiling many projected for him. That’s all expected to change with the quarterback change. Bijan Robinson did meet expectations. Pairing him with an improved passing attack has many believing in Atlanta.

The rivalry’s all-time record remains tied 55-55 after splitting last year’s matchups. Fun fact: Atlanta hasn’t defeated New Orleans in consecutive games since a 3-game winning streak from 2016 to 2017. Last time a Saints victory didn’t lead to at least a 2-game winning streak in the series was 2004. The Saints won the last face-off of 2023. Do with that what you will.

Game information: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Date: Sept. 29

Time: Noon CT / 1p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

