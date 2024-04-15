New Orleans and Los Angeles square off for play-in game

Los Angeles Lakers (47-35, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (49-33, seventh in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Lakers -1; over/under is 226.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Pelicans and Lakers meet to decide the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans host the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner claims the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Pelicans are 30-22 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 2.3.

The Lakers are 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks second in the league scoring 55.6 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 15.9.

The Pelicans average 115.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 117.4 the Lakers give up. The Lakers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 46.4% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 25.6 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 25 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 119.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: None listed.

Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.