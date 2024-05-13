Orioles take on the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (18-22, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (26-13, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (4-3, 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Orioles: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 2.83 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -167, Blue Jays +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays to open a three-game series.

Baltimore is 26-13 overall and 14-8 at home. The Orioles have the best team slugging percentage in the majors at .442.

Toronto is 18-22 overall and 9-13 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 13-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 19 extra base hits (four doubles, three triples and 12 home runs). Anthony Santander is 8-for-34 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Justin Turner has eight doubles and four home runs for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 11-for-31 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .223 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .230 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.